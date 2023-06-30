On Thursday, July 6, Nelson’s Summer Library Forum will feature “The History of Nelson Rules Softball,” a humorous take on local history by resident John Wengler.

The story begins in 2022 when the town repaired its softball fields after “falling into a state of ruin like the Roman Colosseum,” explains Wengler. “Since they built it, we needed people to come so we invented rules to attract kids and families.” The new approach has attracted large crowds during Nelson’s Memorial Day and Old Home Day celebrations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.