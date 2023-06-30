On Thursday, July 6, Nelson’s Summer Library Forum will feature “The History of Nelson Rules Softball,” a humorous take on local history by resident John Wengler.
The story begins in 2022 when the town repaired its softball fields after “falling into a state of ruin like the Roman Colosseum,” explains Wengler. “Since they built it, we needed people to come so we invented rules to attract kids and families.” The new approach has attracted large crowds during Nelson’s Memorial Day and Old Home Day celebrations.
With the invention of new rules, Wengler started imagining an alternative history behind their origins involving local historical figures, cellar holes, and, naturally, black flies. “Most people don’t know that in the old days there weren't enough people here, so they opened up the team to local wildlife,” says the author.
“I guess it’s like presenting a history of England using Monty Python Holy Grail gags,” explains Wengler. “Living in Nelson reminds me of a family with its colorful characters and certain stories so vivid they had to be made up. I figured it would be fun to invent my own stories and graft them onto actual historical events.”
“After all, living is like inventing history. For example, my presentation mentions how the Select Board just installed a Port-a-Potty for the first time at the ball fields,” he observes. “One day historians may read of our Summer Forum and wonder what a Port-a-Potty was.”
Wengler is a local historian and member of the Nelson Planning Board. His previous library talks include: interpreting meeting houses to understand the separation of church and state; how one family impacted Lake Nubanusit camps; tying knots; and, using empathy when writing.
The Nelson Library Forum will host two events this season in the historic Nelson Town Hall. Wengler’s history talk will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The second forum will be held Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m. with Ethan McBrien presenting “Music of a Nelson Landscape.”
