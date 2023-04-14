The Historical Society of Cheshire County will hold its 23rd annual used book sale May 5-13 at its headquarters at 246 Main St., Keene.
The historical society will have about 5,000 used books on hand for the fundraising event. The proceeds of the book sale support the historical society’s programs to collect, preserve and communicate the history of Cheshire County.
For those who want first choice of the available books, a limited number of timed-entry tickets are available for the first day of the book sale, Friday, May 5. Prices range from $35 for the first time slot, 10-11:30 a.m., to $10 for the final time slot, 2:30-4 p.m. Each of the time slots on the first day will be limited to 12 people. Tickets for timed entry go on sale at noon Friday, April 14, at the Historical Society’s website, www.hsccnh.org. After the first day, there will be no charge for admission and the public is welcome.
On Saturday, May 6, the book sale will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Most books will be offered for $2 each, and a special selection of higher priced books will be available. From Tuesday, May 9 through Thursday, May 11, the book sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and most books will be priced at $1. On Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., book buyers will be able to fill a bag of books for $5. On the final day, Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon, people can fill a bag for $1.
Donations of books are being accepted at the Historical Society of Cheshire County until April 28. The society encourages books that cover topics such as history, biography, antiques, art, architecture, cookbooks, travel, fiction and children’s books. The society will not accept donations of textbooks, older fiction, encyclopedias, magazines, DVDs, CDs or mass-market paperbacks.
Book buyers will also be able to buy Alan Rumrill’s new book, “Monadnock Originals, Colorful Characters from New Hampshire’s Quiet Corner,” which was released this month.
The historical society’s museum store carries a variety of items with connections to Cheshire County including books by local and regional authors.
