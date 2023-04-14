Alan Rumrill with books

Alan Rumrill, the director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, peeks through stacks of hardcover books at last year’s book sale.

 Courtesy

The Historical Society of Cheshire County will hold its 23rd annual used book sale May 5-13 at its headquarters at 246 Main St., Keene.

The historical society will have about 5,000 used books on hand for the fundraising event. The proceeds of the book sale support the historical society’s programs to collect, preserve and communicate the history of Cheshire County.

