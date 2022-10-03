The N.H. Division of Historical Resources has installed a New Hampshire historical highway marker commemorating Miller State Park as the first state park in New Hampshire. The marker was installed on top of Pack Monadnock in Peterborough.
The marker was unveiled on Sept. 23 at a ribbon cutting for the Miller State Park revitalization project. It is the 270th marker in New Hampshire’s Historical Highway Marker program.
New Hampshire’s historical highway markers are intended to illustrate the depth and complexity of the state’s history and people. An interactive map of all of the state’s historical highway markers is available at the N.H. Division of Historical Resources’ website: nh.gov/nhdhr.
Any municipality, agency, organization or individual wishing to propose a historical highway marker to commemorate significant New Hampshire places, persons or events must submit a petition of support signed by at least 20 New Hampshire residents. They must also draft the text of the marker and provide footnotes and copies of supporting documentation, as well as a suggested location for marker placement.
The New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker program is jointly managed by the N.H. Division of Historical Resources and N.H. Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.