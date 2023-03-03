During March, Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) is raising awareness of the growing need in Cheshire County for Meals on Wheels.
The Meals on Wheels program helps seniors and disabled adults to stay at home and have better physical health by receiving a nutritious meal five days a week. The Meals on Wheels program in Cheshire County delivered 114,682 meals last year. More than 700 older and disabled adults participated in the program.
The program is slated to experience a 35-percent drop in the number of meals funded by state and federal sources this year, according to a news release. To continue to serve all those in need of the program, Meals on Wheels is seeking community support. A donation of $25 will provide the food for a senior for one week, $50 will support two weeks and $100 will provide meals for a month. Donations can be made through the HCS website at www.hcsservices.org/services/nutrition-for-seniors/meals-on-wheels, or contributions can be sent to HCS, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
Meals on Wheels is sponsored by Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, a not-for-profit organization providing visiting nurse, hospice and other services to help residents stay at home in southwestern New Hampshire communities. For more information about Meals on Wheels or other HCS services, call 603-352-2253 or visit www.HCSservices.org.
