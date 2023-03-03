During March, Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) is raising awareness of the growing need in Cheshire County for Meals on Wheels.

The Meals on Wheels program helps seniors and disabled adults to stay at home and have better physical health by receiving a nutritious meal five days a week. The Meals on Wheels program in Cheshire County delivered 114,682 meals last year. More than 700 older and disabled adults participated in the program.

