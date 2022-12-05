Harris Center naturalist Ben King will lead a family-friendly hike to explore local evergreen trees on Saturday, Dec. 10, form 11 a.m. to noon at Beech Hill in Dublin.

The group will discover which animals love to nibble their needles, crunch their cones and rest in their branches.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.