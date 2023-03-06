Harris Center naturalists and owl lovers Phil Brown and Susie Spikol will lead a search for owls in the woods of Dublin on Thursday, March 16, from 7-8 p.m. at Beech Hill in Dublin.

March is peak time for barred owl courtship, so the group will listen for the owl’s iconic call and search the trees in hope of a sighting

