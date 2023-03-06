Harris Center naturalists and owl lovers Phil Brown and Susie Spikol will lead a search for owls in the woods of Dublin on Thursday, March 16, from 7-8 p.m. at Beech Hill in Dublin.
March is peak time for barred owl courtship, so the group will listen for the owl’s iconic call and search the trees in hope of a sighting
Space is limited, and registration is required at https://harriscenter.org/events/owl-prowl-at-beech-hill. The exact meeting location will be provided upon registration. Bring a headlamp or flashlight, dress for the weather, and wear snowshoes or ice traction if snow and ice are still on the ground.
For more information about this outing or to borrow snowshoes or spikes, contact Spikol at 603-525-3394 or spikol@harriscenter.org.
The event is co-sponsored by the Harris Center for Conservation Education and the Beech Hill-Dublin Lake Watershed Association.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.