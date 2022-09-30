The Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock is set to hold several events with a focus on biodiversity. Space is limited for all events and registration is required at harriscenter.org.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the center will host a biodiversity walk titled “Our Better Nature” from 4 to 5 p.m. Conservation ecologist Steven Lamonde will lead the slow ramble around the Harris Center grounds in search of local biodiversity.
Also Thursday, a book launch for “Our Better Nature: Hopeful Excursions in Saving Biodiversity” will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Harris Center. The book is a collaboration among New England conservationists, which offers stories of creative citizens who have worked to protect and restore nature. The event will feature readings and remarks from several contributors and the public will have the opportunity to purchase the book and get it signed
Visitors will also have a chance to view photographs by Sean Beckett in an accompanying art exhibit. The exhibit will be on display from Oct. 6 to Nov. 1 at the Harris Center during regular business hours. A portion of the proceeds from art sales will benefit the Harris Center.
The Harris Center is also hosting a “Mushroom Meander” with the Morel Quandary Club on Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Goose Pond in Keene. The exact meeting location will be provided upon registration.
