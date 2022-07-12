TD Bank Manager Brandon Smith joins his wife, Cassandra, and child, Evan, for STEM activities as part of the weekly Up & Atom Storytime which meets every Wednesday at 10:30a.m. on the Jaffrey library lawn.
Malin Banghart gets her new library card at the start of Summer Learning.
Courtesy
Nearly 200 children, teens and adults have joined the Jaffrey Public Library’s free Summer Learning program, which continues through Aug. 5.
The library program (Dig Deeper — Read, Investigate, Discover) offers reading and literacy challenges for pre-readers through adults, with multiple family-friendly programs each week. Highlights of the summer program include a visit from The Vermont Institute of Natural Science with live birds of prey, Raptors Up Close, on Friday, July 15, and a professional storyteller and book giveaway on Wednesday, July 27.
Other guests include Monadnock Santa himself, a program by the Harris Center, a finale on the Science of Ice Cream with SubZero, a special forensics program by the Jaffrey Police Department, and a long list of “Dig Deeper” events, presented by library staff.
The program is made possible by a STEAM Learning grant from MilliporeSigma and a long list of local sponsors. For more information, visit jaffreypubliclibrary.org or call the library at 603-532-7301.
