The Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber will join with Keene Pride to show support for the LGBTQ+ community during the inaugural Pride Block Party in downtown Keene on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The event, called “Married with Pride,” will feature three LGBTQ+ couples who will renew their vows and one couple who will publicly tie the knot at a wedding ceremony in Keene’s Central Square at 1 p.m. Miss Ginger Soulless, an ordained minister, will conduct the service. In order to commemorate the special event, celebratory gift baskets donated by Keene Chamber members will be given to each couple to recognize their commitment to one another.

