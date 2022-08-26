The Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber will join with Keene Pride to show support for the LGBTQ+ community during the inaugural Pride Block Party in downtown Keene on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The event, called “Married with Pride,” will feature three LGBTQ+ couples who will renew their vows and one couple who will publicly tie the knot at a wedding ceremony in Keene’s Central Square at 1 p.m. Miss Ginger Soulless, an ordained minister, will conduct the service. In order to commemorate the special event, celebratory gift baskets donated by Keene Chamber members will be given to each couple to recognize their commitment to one another.
“Celebrating our community and all its people is something the Monadnock Region has been about since I moved here. It is with great pride that we can share in this special day,” Luca Paris, President and CEO of the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.
“Given the Supreme Court’s recent threat to the legality of same-sex marriages, now is the time to honor love and tie the knot while being celebrated by hundreds of well-wishers,” Adam Toepfer, Keene Pride President, said in the release.
The mission of Keene Pride is to promote the visibility of LGBTQ+ people in the Monadnock Region and build a coalition of services, organizations and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ+ population. For information, email general@keenepride.com or visit www.keenepride.org.
