Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs (GMYC), under the direction of Esther Rhoades, will perform choral concerts in Peterborough and Keene this month.
Titled The Art Project, the concerts will feature more than 40 regional youth in grades 4-12. The two concerts are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. The Art Project will feature GMYC’s premier high school treble ensemble, the Cecilia Ensemble with pianist Margaret Dodson-Buhn, Peterborough-based Choristers and Keene-based Elm City Singers with pianist Carin Torp. The Concerts will be a celebration of art with songs about dance, poetry, painting and music.
During each performance, local artist Heidi Lorenz will create live art so audiences can watch the artistic process unfold. Lorenz is a N.H.-based artist whose paintings have been focused on landscapes, friends, and farm animals and pets. To view a gallery of her work, go to www.heidilorenz.art.
Additionally, The Art Project will be preceded by a free public art show, called Art Is Expression, featuring 2D artwork by local youth artists. Art is Expression will open at 2 p.m., one hour prior to the start of the choral performances. Artwork created by Keene-based youth will be featured at the Saturday Keene art show and artwork created by Peterborough-based youth will be featured at the Sunday Peterborough art show. Participating artists and teachers will be recognized during each concert.
Admission to each performance is $20 per adult and $5 for children ages 5 and up; children age 4 and under are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check at the door or ordered in advance online at www.GrandMonadnockYouthChoirs.org.
