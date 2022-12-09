Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs (GMYC), under the direction of Esther Rhoades, will perform choral concerts in Peterborough and Keene this month.

Titled The Art Project, the concerts will feature more than 40 regional youth in grades 4-12. The two concerts are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. The Art Project will feature GMYC’s premier high school treble ensemble, the Cecilia Ensemble with pianist Margaret Dodson-Buhn, Peterborough-based Choristers and Keene-based Elm City Singers with pianist Carin Torp. The Concerts will be a celebration of art with songs about dance, poetry, painting and music.

