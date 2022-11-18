The Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition (MFCC) and N.H. Public Radio will host a free, online event, “2022 Stories from the Field: Celebrating our Local Food System in Words,” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6:30 to 7:35 p.m. In a similar style to The Moth storytelling hour, local people in the region who grow, educate about, eat and distribute locally grown food will share personal stories about their connections to the food system.
The family-friendly event will feature six storytellers as well as live music. Storytellers include Lincoln Geiger of Temple-Wilton Community Farm; Melinda Mosier of N.H. Charitable Foundation; Gene Jonas, farmer of Hungry Bear Farm in Mason; Ward Ogden of Food Connects; and Jess Gerrior, Ph.D. candidate at Antioch New England University and a participant in a Monadnock food access program.
“Two years ago and in the middle of the pandemic, the need for community connection was overwhelming to all of us at MFCC. We decided to go to the ‘stars’ of the local food system for help — our farmers after all, who can spin a yarn better than a farmer?” Roe-Ann Tasoulas, director of MFCC, said in a news release.
The Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition is a coalition of more than 140 member organizations and individual members who come together to build a robust, sustainable and equitable local food system in the Monadnock Region.
