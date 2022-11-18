The Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition (MFCC) and N.H. Public Radio will host a free, online event, “2022 Stories from the Field: Celebrating our Local Food System in Words,” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6:30 to 7:35 p.m. In a similar style to The Moth storytelling hour, local people in the region who grow, educate about, eat and distribute locally grown food will share personal stories about their connections to the food system.

The family-friendly event will feature six storytellers as well as live music. Storytellers include Lincoln Geiger of Temple-Wilton Community Farm; Melinda Mosier of N.H. Charitable Foundation; Gene Jonas, farmer of Hungry Bear Farm in Mason; Ward Ogden of Food Connects; and Jess Gerrior, Ph.D. candidate at Antioch New England University and a participant in a Monadnock food access program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.