It’s possible to eat out for free several times a week in Peterborough, as churches in town are resuming their weekly and monthly community meals. A number of local faith communities had been offering meals for many years but suspended or altered them from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most are now back in full swing. Representatives of the churches emphasize the meals are offered not only to feed those who may be in need, but also as a chance for anyone in the community to have a day off from cooking and to get to know their neighbors. At all of the community meals, volunteers plan the menu, do the food shopping, cook, serve and clean up.
On Monday nights at Union Congregational Church at 33 Concord St., the main dish changes every week. This season kicked off on Sept. 11 with American chop suey, followed by ham and baked beans Sept. 18, and then shepherd’s pie on the 25th. UCC suppers coordinator Deb Fredericks said, “We’ve been offering people free food and fellowship every Monday evening for more than 20 years. The Grimshaw-Gudewicz Charitable Foundation has been instrumental in supporting our mission for many of those years.”
On Tuesday nights at All Saints Episcopal Church, two different soups are on the menu, one of which is always gluten-free, plus salad and bread. Every few weeks, a non-soup dish will be offered. All Saints’ community supper co-liaison Harriet DiCicco said, “We have been offering free community suppers for decades as a vehicle to bring together and connect the people of the Monadnock Region.” The suppers are held in Reynolds Hall at 52 Concord St., the gray stucco building across the street from the church.
On Wednesday nights, the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church at 25 Main St. offers spaghetti with either meat or vegetable marinara sauce, plus garlic bread and two salads. Volunteer Dwight Schenk said, “Our meals, topped off by homemade desserts supplied by congregation members, are both nutritious and a great place to gather for casual company. We are grateful to have received substantial support from the Bessie Foundation” to put on the suppers.
All of the community suppers above begin at 5:30 p.m. Side dishes, beverages and desserts are also included.
The Peterborough United Methodist Church at 43 Concord St. offers free breakfast on the second Sunday of each month, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. All are welcome to enjoy pancakes, eggs and egg dishes, bacon, sausage, coffee cake, fruit, and hot and cold drinks. Sept. 16 and the third Saturday of each month, PUMC holds a family game night with free pizza and other snacks, drinks and desserts from 5 to 7 p.m.
No payment is expected at any community meal, but donations are welcome to help with costs. Each church posts information such as menu updates and cancellations on their websites and/or Facebook pages.
