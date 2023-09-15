It’s possible to eat out for free several times a week in Peterborough, as churches in town are resuming their weekly and monthly community meals. A number of local faith communities had been offering meals for many years but suspended or altered them from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most are now back in full swing. Representatives of the churches emphasize the meals are offered not only to feed those who may be in need, but also as a chance for anyone in the community to have a day off from cooking and to get to know their neighbors. At all of the community meals, volunteers plan the menu, do the food shopping, cook, serve and clean up.

On Monday nights at Union Congregational Church at 33 Concord St., the main dish changes every week. This season kicked off on Sept. 11 with American chop suey, followed by ham and baked beans Sept. 18, and then shepherd’s pie on the 25th. UCC suppers coordinator Deb Fredericks said, “We’ve been offering people free food and fellowship every Monday evening for more than 20 years. The Grimshaw-Gudewicz Charitable Foundation has been instrumental in supporting our mission for many of those years.”

