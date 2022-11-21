The 10 New Hampshire Conservation Districts have announced 12 grant recipients for the 2022 NH Conservation Districts Climate Resilience Grant.
Four local farm were among the recipients: Boggy Meadow Farm of Walpole, Brookfield Farm of Alstead, Gentile Family Homestead of Fitzwilliam and Picadilly Farm of Winchester. The other farms to receive grants are Bascom Road Blueberry Farm of Newport, Green Bough Fam of North Haverhill, LindenWoods Farm of Durham, LocaBerry at Emery Farm of Durham, Meristem Flower Farm of Strafford, Robinson Family Farm of Pittsbury, Tellman Hill Farm of Whitefield, and Winter Street Farm of Claremont. The NH Conservation Districts Climate Resilience Grant distributed $50,000 among the farms.
The mission of the N.H. Conservation Districts Climate Resilience Grant is to support and empower local farmers to build climate resilience throughout the Granite State. The goal is to reduce the impact of agriculture on climate change (mitigation) through greenhouse gas emissions reduction and carbon sequestration and to increasing the resiliency of New Hampshire farms in a changing climate (adaptation), while meeting farm’s conservation goals and needs. The grant seeks to support farmers in meeting those challenges such as extreme weather events, frequent and prolonged droughts and increased pest pressures.
The local farms plan to use the grants in a variety of ways.
Boggy Meadow Farm, which produces farmstead cheeses, will install a Johnson-Su compost bioreactor, to create a fungal-rich compost to improve on-farm soil health.
Brookfield Farm, a certified Organic Dairy Farm, will apply potassium to select fields to increase the quality and quantity of forage, improve soil health, and improve plant resilience during extreme weather conditions and drought.
Gentile Family Homestead, which sells pasture-based beef and pork directly to the community, will install an automatic cattle watering system, conserving water during periods of drought.
Picadilly Farm, which sells organically grown vegetables, will purchase a Perfecta Field Cultivator to reduce tillage, improving farm soil health and carbon capture.
