The 10 New Hampshire Conservation Districts have announced 12 grant recipients for the 2022 NH Conservation Districts Climate Resilience Grant.

Four local farm were among the recipients: Boggy Meadow Farm of Walpole, Brookfield Farm of Alstead, Gentile Family Homestead of Fitzwilliam and Picadilly Farm of Winchester. The other farms to receive grants are Bascom Road Blueberry Farm of Newport, Green Bough Fam of North Haverhill, LindenWoods Farm of Durham, LocaBerry at Emery Farm of Durham, Meristem Flower Farm of Strafford, Robinson Family Farm of Pittsbury, Tellman Hill Farm of Whitefield, and Winter Street Farm of Claremont. The NH Conservation Districts Climate Resilience Grant distributed $50,000 among the farms.

