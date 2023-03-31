Deborah Shakespeare Thurber, the founder and director of Project Shakespeare, will speak on Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m. as part of Jaffrey Civic Center’s Stories to Share series.

Now in its 29th year, Project Shakespeare is a theatre education program for girls and boys from age 5 through high school. Thurber will trace her journey from her Los Angeles birthplace to Jaffrey, she will explore how William Shakespeare’s works helped her find a way to take control of her own story — and eventually help students find their own voices.

