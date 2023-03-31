Deborah Shakespeare Thurber, the founder and director of Project Shakespeare, will speak on Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m. as part of Jaffrey Civic Center’s Stories to Share series.
Now in its 29th year, Project Shakespeare is a theatre education program for girls and boys from age 5 through high school. Thurber will trace her journey from her Los Angeles birthplace to Jaffrey, she will explore how William Shakespeare’s works helped her find a way to take control of her own story — and eventually help students find their own voices.
Thurber has taken her students to Stratford-upon-Avon in England in 2014 and again in 2018 to perform at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s outdoor theatre, The Dell. This August, she and her young thespian students will perform “Hamlet” at The Thorington Theatre in Suffolk, England.
Stories to Share Founder Joseph Steinfield will serve as moderator. The program will be offered both in-person and online. The program is free of charge, but registration for in-person attendance is required; donations will be accepted.
