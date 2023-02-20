The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) will host a four-part workshop series for farmers and service providers, focused on on-farm energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The series will continue through 2023, with more dates to be announced later this year.
The upcoming events are:
Reverse Osmosis and Maple Efficiency Tour: Tuesday, March 14, 1-3 p.m., Stuart and John’s Sugar House & Restaurant, 31 Route 63, Westmoreland.
Community Supported Solar and Solar Array Tour: Tuesday, April 11, 4-6 p.m., Sun Moon Farm, 121 Thomas Road, Rindge.
Passive Solar Propagation House Tour: Tuesday, May 23, 2-4 p.m., Partners’ Gardens, 49 Henderson Road, Nelson.
Walk-In Cooler Efficiency and CoolBot Technology Tour: Wednesday, July 19, 10-11 a.m., Green Wagon Farm, 833 Court St., Keene.
