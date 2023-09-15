The Ingalls Public Library in Rindge will host English for Newcomers, a bi-weekly class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m., from Oct. 3 through Dec. 7.The class is for foreign-born adults who have recently arrived in the United States, who could benefit from language and social support. Classes and child care are provided on-site at no cost.
Drop-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is requested. To register or for more information, call Project Home coordinator, Marjorie Margolis at 603-547-7863
English for Newcomers will be taught by experienced ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages)teacher, Molly Badrawy, who will offer a new theme each week. Tuesday lessons will introduce new vocabulary and ideas, and Thursday lessons will provide fun and practical applications of Tuesday’s lesson.
In addition to her teaching background, Badrawy has traveled extensively, adjusting to new settings with little or no vocabulary to negotiate her way through unfamiliar cultures and languages. Having experienced being a newcomer herself gives her an understanding of the frustration of navigating unknown waters.
Since January 2020, Badrawy has served both Mascenic and Jaffrey-Rindge Schools as the itinerant ESOL teacher, working with pre-K-12 students. Badrawy has served on the NH ESOL Advisory Committee, the NH ESOL State Standards Committee, and has facilitated the NH State ESOL Low-Incidence Community of Practice. In addition, Badrawy consults for FACES, Fair Culture and English Services, supporting both industry and individuals.
The class is free, but donations are welcome. Those who wish may donated at www.projecthomenh.org/donate, or mail a check to: Project Home, c/o Susan Hay, 22 Middle St., Keene NH 03431, noting “ESOL” on the subject line of the check.
