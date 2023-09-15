The Ingalls Public Library in Rindge will host English for Newcomers, a bi-weekly class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m., from Oct. 3 through Dec. 7.The class is for foreign-born adults who have recently arrived in the United States, who could benefit from language and social support. Classes and child care are provided on-site at no cost.

Drop-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is requested. To register or for more information, call Project Home coordinator, Marjorie Margolis at 603-547-7863

