We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Emmanuel Church in Dublin, one of the nine Episcopal Summer Chapels in New Hampshire, will commence its 134th year of summer services on June 26 and continue through Sept. 4. Both the Church and Rectory are on the National Registry of Historic Places as part of the Dublin Village Historic District. Services begin each Sunday morning at 9 a.m.
The priest in charge for July will be The Very Rev. Gideon Pollach, Rector at St. John’s Church in Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y. August Services will be led by Rev. John Branson, retired Rector from Christ & Holy Trinity Church in Westport, Conn.
Each Sunday in July, Music Director Dr. Robert Englund will bring in musicians from the Walden School, a summer music camp for youth based at Dublin School, to assist with service music. In August Englund will invite musicians from the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music to contribute to the service music.
Child care and Sunday School are offered each Sunday during the service. Coffee hour (weather permitting) is held outside, following the service. COVID-19 precautions are guided by the N.H. Episcopal Church Diocese, in conjunction with the CDC Community Level tool. While Cheshire County is rated medium, masks are optional and will be available.
On Saturday, June 25, Monadnock Music will hold a free concert at Emmanuel Church, beginning at 7 p.m. The program is Joseph Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ.”
Emmanuel Church is on the corner of Dublin Road and Lehman Way (924 Dublin Road). All denominations are welcome to join.