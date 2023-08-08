Elevate the Arts, an outdoor community arts festival and fundraiser for Arts Alive, will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will be held in the commercial lot on Gilbo Avenue in downtown Keene and will include free lawn games and arts activities for kids and families, live music, food trucks, an artist market and a bake sale. The event will close with a raffle of large and small prizes.
“We’re so excited to be bringing this festival to downtown Keene, right where we’ve been dreaming of an Arts Corridor for downtown,” Jessica Gelter, Executive Director of Arts Alive, said in a news release.
Entertainment is geared toward families and individuals with a wide range of creative interests. At no cost, festival-goers may participate in several do-it-yourself art activities including collaborating on a pop art mural, making mini terrariums, creating dried flower bouquets and exploring creativity in the WakaDoodles art area. There will be a face-painting station, a body-paint station, and a photography booth. Local company Games 2 Go will provide giant lawn games for attendees to play, including cornhole, tic tac toe, chess, jenga and checkers. Keene-based yoga and fitness studio Everglow Wellness will provide a rest space for quiet time and light stretching.
From noon to 2 p.m., radio station WKNE will be live streaming. Afterward, the band Touch the Ocean will perform and host an open mic on an outdoor stage. A variety of local musical acts will take the mic, including participants from Keene Pride Youth. MoCo Arts will perform at 3 p.m.
In addition to the festivities, Arts Alive will host an artisan market by more than 25 vendors of various handmade art pieces and products including jewelry, wood engravings, felted art, embroidery, watercolors, prints, stickers and pottery. While some artisan market vendors may be able to take card payments, all will accept cash.
Several local businesses, restaurants and arts organizations have contributed a total of over 40 large and small prizes to support Arts Alive’s fundraiser. Tickets for the raffle will be available for purchase at the event via cash or GiveButter — an online charity fundraising app that takes Venmo, Paypal and credit cards.
Food trucks adjacent to the festivities will include barbecue from Charcoal Charlie Productions, Yahso Jamaican Grille and Frisky Cow Gelato. Arts Alive will also host a bake sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.