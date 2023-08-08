Elevate the Arts, an outdoor community arts festival and fundraiser for Arts Alive, will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will be held in the commercial lot on Gilbo Avenue in downtown Keene and will include free lawn games and arts activities for kids and families, live music, food trucks, an artist market and a bake sale. The event will close with a raffle of large and small prizes.

“We’re so excited to be bringing this festival to downtown Keene, right where we’ve been dreaming of an Arts Corridor for downtown,” Jessica Gelter, Executive Director of Arts Alive, said in a news release.

