Brattleboro-based editor and writing coach Meg McIntyre will host Manifesting the Muse, a series of virtual writing workshops structured around the phases of the moon.

Manifesting the Muse will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26 and is grounded in the Gateless Writing method, which combines meditation, improvisational writing and structured, supportive feedback to help writers. The five-week program aims to teach writers to harness their creative intuition through tools such as Tarot, breathwork, somatic art and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.