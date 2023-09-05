Brattleboro-based editor and writing coach Meg McIntyre will host Manifesting the Muse, a series of virtual writing workshops structured around the phases of the moon.
Manifesting the Muse will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26 and is grounded in the Gateless Writing method, which combines meditation, improvisational writing and structured, supportive feedback to help writers. The five-week program aims to teach writers to harness their creative intuition through tools such as Tarot, breathwork, somatic art and more.
Created by former Brattleboro resident and Brattleboro Literary Festival organizer Suzanne Kingsbury, Gateless Writing is a teaching method that draws on neuroscience, Zen principles and literary craft techniques to boost creativity and remove the fear of rejection from communal writing experiences.
Manifesting the Muse participants will have the opportunity to attend four live virtual Gateless Writing sessions scheduled for Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., with weekly writing craft and mindset themes aligned to the phases of the moon. Participants will also gain access to a library of tools, resources and creative exercises in the Manifesting the Muse community on Slack and will meet with McIntyre individually for one hour-long coaching session focused on a work-in-progress. Finally, the five-week program will culminate in a Full Moon Open Mic celebration Oct. 26, when writers will have the chance to share their brightest work with a broader community of friends and family.
Admission to the virtual workshop series is $397, and monthly payment plans are available. Space is limited to six participants.
