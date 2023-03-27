The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will partner with Monadnock International Film Festival and Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition to offer a hybrid in-person and virtual film festival as part of the region’s Earth Day celebrations.
The Monadnock Earth Day Film Festival will be held from April 19-22. The hybrid event will feature films and host panel discussions to celebrate and cultivate a more resilient world. This year participants can see five feature-length films and six short films.
This year’s feature film is “Delmarva & the Ground for Change.” The film follows three diverse family-owned farming operations on the Delmarva Peninsula, a large peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. The film screening will be held at Keene State College, followed by a special panel with the film director and other notable food, farming and climate experts.
“If local food for future generations is important to you — whether it is by advocating for policy that promotes sustainable and viable local food systems or working to get healthy, nutrient-dense food into school cafeterias, providing an opportunity to educate about where food comes from, while providing many children their first experience of eating fresh food — the Festival offers opportunities for you to better understand how to get engaged on a local/regional level,” Roe-Ann Tasoulas, Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition Coordinator, said in a news release.
In addition to the film festival, related Earth Day events in the region include:
The annual Monadnock Region Earth Day Celebration will be held April 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Monadnock Food Co-op as well as Railroad Square and the bike path and amphitheater behind the co-op.
Information: monadnockfood.coop/event/earthfest/
The Earth Day 5K walk/run and bike tour will be held April 23 at Stonewall Farm in Keene. The event will raise funds to support the farm’s mission of teaching and demonstrating regenerative farming to people of all ages to ensure food security, vibrant communities and a healthy planet.
