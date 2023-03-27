The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will partner with Monadnock International Film Festival and Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition to offer a hybrid in-person and virtual film festival as part of the region’s Earth Day celebrations.

The Monadnock Earth Day Film Festival will be held from April 19-22. The hybrid event will feature films and host panel discussions to celebrate and cultivate a more resilient world. This year participants can see five feature-length films and six short films.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.