Rusty Bastedo

Rusty Bastedo celebrates 25 years of service to Wentworth-Coolidge Commission.

 Courtesy

The Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion Association recently honored Russell “Rusty” Bastedo of Dublin for many years of leadership. Bastedo and Gene Doherty of New Castle were both honored after recently retiring from many years of service to the Wentworth-Coolidge Commission. The association assists the state Bureau of Historic Sites in the welfare of the historic Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion in Portsmouth.

Bastedo stepped down after 25 years with the Wentworth-Coolidge Commission. He joined the commission in 1997 when he began his tenure as the N.H. State Curator with N.H.’s Division of Historical Resources. During this span, and continuing today, the commission’s efforts with the state contributed to successful recovery and restoration of many 18th century interior furnishings and rooms. Restoration efforts have also stretched throughout the Wentworth-Coolide mansion grounds, particularly focused on the lilac plantings that Gov. Benning Wentworth, who served from 1741 to 1767, first assembled on the site during the 1750s-1760s.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.