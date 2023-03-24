The Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion Association recently honored Russell “Rusty” Bastedo of Dublin for many years of leadership. Bastedo and Gene Doherty of New Castle were both honored after recently retiring from many years of service to the Wentworth-Coolidge Commission. The association assists the state Bureau of Historic Sites in the welfare of the historic Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion in Portsmouth.
Bastedo stepped down after 25 years with the Wentworth-Coolidge Commission. He joined the commission in 1997 when he began his tenure as the N.H. State Curator with N.H.’s Division of Historical Resources. During this span, and continuing today, the commission’s efforts with the state contributed to successful recovery and restoration of many 18th century interior furnishings and rooms. Restoration efforts have also stretched throughout the Wentworth-Coolide mansion grounds, particularly focused on the lilac plantings that Gov. Benning Wentworth, who served from 1741 to 1767, first assembled on the site during the 1750s-1760s.
“Thanks to the state’s commitment to the Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion, the joint Commission-state efforts to save, and to restore, the only entirely original British Colonial Governor’s Mansion in North America continue to this day,” Bastedo said in a news release. “The Mansion was first saved from destruction by storm in 1953, when Cay Gregg, prevailed upon her husband and the then Governor, Hugh Gregg, to help save the historic property. Today Cay and Hugh’s Gregg’s legacy is carried on by new generations and I am proud to have been a part of that illustrious history.”
The Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion Association (WCMA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the historic Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion and grounds in Portsmouth.
