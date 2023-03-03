Kasey March, an end of life doula, and Susan MacNeil, author of “18 Minutes: A Daughter’s Primer on Life & Death,” will offer a chance to talk about preparing for a good death through the lens of their own unique experiences.
March is a trained International End of Life Doula (INELDA) and MacNeil experienced her mother’s death in early 2022.
Sharing their insight, the two-hour session will provide a framework for others to join in the conversation about all aspects of death, providing a deeper dive into specifics around end of life challenges and issues. The event is not intended to be a support group, although the conversation will be conducted in an environment where individuals can ask questions and share information.
A presentation will be held Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at DublinArts and Muse, 1459 Main St. in Dublin (the former Window Master building.)
March will provide resources as requested by attendees and MacNeil will be available for book-signing and purchase. Coffee, tea and cake will be available. Adults over 18 are welcome; RSVP is not required and there is no charge to attend. For more information, find March and MacNeil on Facebook or through their websites: www.DoulaCareforDying.com and www.authentic-voice-narration.com.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.