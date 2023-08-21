The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ do-it-yourself hiking adventure is back for a fourth year this fall. The forest society’s 5 Hikes Challenge, from Aug. 31 through Oct. 31, includes more than 30 unique and scenic walking or hiking destinations on Forest Society conservation land throughout New Hampshire.

The 5 Hikes Challenge is designed for anyone interested in reaching new places and exploring unsung natural destinations in different regions throughout New Hampshire. Participants can choose five of the 33 hiking destinations from a selection of Forest Society Reservations located in the Seacoast, Merrimack Valley, Monadnock, Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee, Lakes, or White Mountains and North Country regions.

