The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ do-it-yourself hiking adventure is back for a fourth year this fall. The forest society’s 5 Hikes Challenge, from Aug. 31 through Oct. 31, includes more than 30 unique and scenic walking or hiking destinations on Forest Society conservation land throughout New Hampshire.
The 5 Hikes Challenge is designed for anyone interested in reaching new places and exploring unsung natural destinations in different regions throughout New Hampshire. Participants can choose five of the 33 hiking destinations from a selection of Forest Society Reservations located in the Seacoast, Merrimack Valley, Monadnock, Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee, Lakes, or White Mountains and North Country regions.
Local sites include Mount Monadnock in Dublin, Gap Mountain Reservation in Jaffrey/Troy, Madame Sherri Forest in Chesterfield, Welch Family Farm and Forest in Hancock, High Blue in Walpole, Ashuelot River Headwaters Forest in Lempster and McCabe Forest in Antrim.
This year, the Forest Society has partnered with Concord Hospital to present the challenge.
“Together, we’ll share wellness tips to keep you motivated throughout the challenge,” states Dave Anderson, senior director of education at the Forest Society. “Forests, fresh air, and exercise have been proven to increase our happiness, while reducing negative emotions and stress, and improving our sleep. Studies have shown that being in nature can restore and strengthen our mental capacities, increasing focus and attention. So, we welcome you and your friends and family to join us for some great outdoor adventures.”
Each participant will receive a “Forest Rx” notepad, five trail maps with directions and safety information and access to the challenge on a mobile app. Registration is $45. Children (under age 18) are free with a registered adult. To register, go to https://forestsociety.org/ 5-hikes-challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.