The application deadline to apply for a Keene Rotary Club interest-free college loan is June 15. The club aims to award up to $15,000 in loans to full-time students who will be college juniors and seniors during the 2022 fall semester. The maximum individual loan will be $2,500. Loans are available to graduates of Keene, Monadnock Regional, or Monadnock Waldorf high schools and the student must maintain a current legal residence in Cheshire County.
Loan proceeds may be used toward tuition, fees, books, and related college expenses. All loans must be repaid, without interest, over the four years immediately following college graduation. Applications are evaluated based upon demonstrated financial need and academic performance. All loans require two individual guarantors. Completed applications are due June 15, 2022.
To receive an application please contact the Keene Rotary Club, Educational Loan Committee, P.O. Box 126, Keene, NH 03431-0126 or by email at info@keenerotary.org.