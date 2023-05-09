On April 14, students from Dublin Christian Academy partnered with End 68 Hours of Hunger to provide weekend meals to local students in need.
End 68 Hours of Hunger is a nonprofit organization that serves children who do not have reliable access to meals between the time they leave school on Friday and return on Monday morning — 68 hours. DCA students collected, boxed and delivered enough food to provide weekend meals for the nearly 200 children in the program.
All students in preschool through 12th grade had a role in the service project. Each class had a different job in preparing food boxes for local students. Students in kindergarten and lower school packed boxes with food and prepped tags for the goodie bags; students in junior high and 9th and 10th grade assembled and packed goodie bags; and the seniors delivered the boxes to the distribution center at South Meadow School.
This service project was sponsored by Belletetes, Inc., Sysco, Heart Line Stove Shop, Tru-Form Foundations, Inc., Hutter Construction Corporation, Northstone Builders, LLC, Morello Construction, Life Changing Radio — Deborah and Bill Blount, Versa-Lok, Laser Pro Foundations, Northern Undercoatings LLC, Massage by Winona, Bridgewater Farm Supply, Menadena Letourneau Heating & Cooling, LLC, and Athens Pizza.
