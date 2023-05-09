On April 14, students from Dublin Christian Academy partnered with End 68 Hours of Hunger to provide weekend meals to local students in need.

End 68 Hours of Hunger is a nonprofit organization that serves children who do not have reliable access to meals between the time they leave school on Friday and return on Monday morning — 68 hours. DCA students collected, boxed and delivered enough food to provide weekend meals for the nearly 200 children in the program.

