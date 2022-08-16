The 75th annual Daughters of the American Revolution Cathedral of the Pines service was held in Rindge on Aug. 6 to honor America’s war dead.
N.H. National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, led by Kay Sternenberg, State Regent, and Shannon Croteau, State Chaplin, welcomed all, including 13 visiting state Regents from as far away as Alabama and Arizona.
The presentation and retiring of the colors were provided by Sons of the American Revolution. Flag bearers were: Linda Miccio and Connie Guerin from the Buntin-Rumford-Webster Chapter (Concord) and Erin Jackson of the Sarah Josepha Hale Chapter (Star Island).
Music was provided by Nancy Joslin Howard, soloist and State Librarian and Kevin Mathieu, organist.
In an address, Virginia Grace Lingelbach, National Chaplain General, told the family saga of Horatio and Anna Spoffard who lost their wealth in the 1871 Chicago fire and their four young daughters during a tragic sea accident.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-political, non-profit women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. Information: regent@nhsodar.org
