20220816-MAG-dar rindge

Kay Sternenberg, N.H. State Regent, NSDAR, speaks at the Daughters of the American Revolution service on Aug. 6 at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge.

 Courtesy

The 75th annual Daughters of the American Revolution Cathedral of the Pines service was held in Rindge on Aug. 6 to honor America’s war dead.

N.H. National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, led by Kay Sternenberg, State Regent, and Shannon Croteau, State Chaplin, welcomed all, including 13 visiting state Regents from as far away as Alabama and Arizona.

