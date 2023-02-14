Dancing with the Keene All-Stars

Performers in this year’s Dancing with the Keene All-Stars include: front row: Eric Goodman, Sonia Kibbee, Erik Kress, Wayne Charlonne Beth Kirkpatrick, Bethany Ratliff, Dorrie Masten; back row: Shana Stack, Lori Werner, Steve Gilbert, Rich Clough, Tammi Squires, Julie Pearson, Josh Greenwald and Megan Kondrat. Not pictured: Ray Phillips.

Dancing With the Keene Stars is set to return this year after COVID shut down the production in 2020.

This year’s event, billed as Dancing With the Keene Star All-Stars, will feature the return of performers from previous years. Performances will be held March 17 at 7 p.m. and March 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the The Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.

