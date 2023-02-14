Performers in this year’s Dancing with the Keene All-Stars include: front row: Eric Goodman, Sonia Kibbee, Erik Kress, Wayne Charlonne Beth Kirkpatrick, Bethany Ratliff, Dorrie Masten; back row: Shana Stack, Lori Werner, Steve Gilbert, Rich Clough, Tammi Squires, Julie Pearson, Josh Greenwald and Megan Kondrat. Not pictured: Ray Phillips.
Dancing With the Keene Stars is set to return this year after COVID shut down the production in 2020.
This year’s event, billed as Dancing With the Keene Star All-Stars, will feature the return of performers from previous years. Performances will be held March 17 at 7 p.m. and March 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the The Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.
The returning stars are: Beth Kirkpatrick, Dorrie Masten, Wayne Charlonne, Julie Pearson, Josh Greenwald, Shana Stack, Rich Clough, Lori Werner, Eric Goodman, Steve Gilbert, Bethany Ratliff, Erik Kress, Meg Kondrat, Sonia Kibbee, Ray Phillips and Tammi Squires. The performances will include couples dances with audience voting participation followed by a second half full of group dances.
Proceeds from the show go to Keene High School Project Graduation, a free night of activities for the graduating senior class. Project graduation is put on to allow the graduates to spend an entire evening celebrating with their classmates in a safe and fun environment that is alcohol and drug free. The evening is full of games, activities, music, food and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.