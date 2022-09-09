Community Volunteer Transportation Company (CVTC) has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag Program for the month of September 2022. CVTC is a nonprofit organization that operates a volunteer driver program which serves all of Cheshire County and 11 towns in Hillsborough County.
The Hannaford Community Bag Program, which launched in October 2015, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
CVTC was selected as the September beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford in Keene. CVTC will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag is purchased at this location during September unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“We are delighted to have CVTC selected for Hannaford Community Bag Program. This program by Hannafords helps build public awareness of CVTC at one of our top trip destinations, the grocery store,” said Ellen Avery, Executive Director of CVTC. “Donations received will support Volunteer Drivers who are the heart of our organization. Volunteers are provided staff support, background checks, and mileage reimbursement at the federal rate. Last year, our Volunteer Drivers gave over 90,000 miles to the residents of the Monadnock Region.”
CVTC provides free transportation for residents of 34 towns in the Monadnock Region who do not have access to transportation because of age, ability, economic situation, or other limiting circumstances. Rides are provided by volunteer drivers and accessible chair-van providers to non-emergency medical and social service appointments, and trips to the bank, grocery store, food pantry, farmers market and pharmacy. New drivers are welcomed year-round. To request a ride or volunteer to be a driver, call 1-877-428-2882, extension 5.
