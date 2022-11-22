Community Volunteer Transportation Company (CVTC) is challenging all Monadnock Region drivers over the age of 21 to register to “Give a Ride” this month in honor of GivingTuesday.
GivingTuesday was created in 2012 to encourages people to do good in their communities. Over the past ten years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. This year it is on Nov. 29.
CVTC’s goal is to reach 100 volunteer drivers by the end of 2022. Volunteer drivers are needed in all 34 towns of the Monadnock Region to help people get to essential services such as the grocery store, bank, post office, pharmacy and healthcare appointments. Rides are provided to those in the region who do not have access to needed transportation because of age, ability, economic situation, or other limiting circumstances. Drivers only volunteer when it fits their schedule by selecting their own trips using an online database; volunteer drivers also receive mileage reimbursement.
“As the Monadnock Region’s largest Volunteer Driver Program, CVTC sees the increasing need for transportation assistance due to the region’s lack of public transportation,” Ellen Avery, Executive Director of CVTC, said in a news release. “The region’s rural character is what drives most of us to stay in the area, but it can become challenging when one finds they are unable to drive. Our intention is to entice drivers in the Monadnock Region to take action to meet the transportation needs within our community by accepting CVTC’s GivingTuesday challenge and registering to give a ride with CVTC.”
Those who are interested in joining CVTC’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.cvtc-nh.org or call 1-877-428-2882, extension 5 to become a volunteer driver. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org.
