Keller Grissom of Keene, a culinary student at Lakes Region Community College (LRCC), was awarded a gold medal at the SkillsUSA New Hampshire State Leadership and Skills Conference at Nashua North High School in March. High school and college students competed in SkillsUSA competitions across the state by putting their knowledge and skills to the test among their peers.

Grissom was awarded his medal on Saturday, March 18, at the awards ceremony at the Kingwood Art Center and will represent the Granite State at SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta June 19-24.

