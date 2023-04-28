The Cheshire Career Center at Keene High School will dedicate its newly refurbished conference room in honor of its most long standing and loyal supporter, Thomas J. Moses of Keene. The dedication will be held May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Cheshire Career Center at 43 Arch St., Keene.
Originally from Glens Falls, N.Y., Moses took part in manufacturing training at General Electric Manufacturing after high school while he attended Mohawk Valley Technical Institute and Utica College for a degree in mechanical engineering. He then went on to earn a B.S. in management at Franklin Pierce. Moses is now the president of Williams Construction and lives in Keene with his wife, Marianne, and they are parents to four Keene High alumni.
Opening in 1974, the Cheshire Career Center was the first of 26 career and technical education centers that would be built in New Hampshire over the next three decades. At that time, Moses was new to the area and working in the insurance industry. As an engineer, technical education was always important to him and he responded to the invitation to join the advisory board of the newly constructed vocational center at Keene High. His dedication soon became clear and in the late 1970s he was appointed chair of the regional advisory committee. Over the course of his leadership he worked closely with school administration and business leaders alike to help guide the Center on a path of growth and sustainability by staying current with local business and employment trends. His efforts have also guided the development of innovative programs and learning environments for students.
The Keene School District invested in state-of-the art technology to outfit the conference room in order to harness the power of the Internet and the latest telecommunications equipment to provide remote learning opportunities for students, and real-time collaboration opportunities for the school community.
