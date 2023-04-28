The Cheshire Career Center at Keene High School will dedicate its newly refurbished conference room in honor of its most long standing and loyal supporter, Thomas J. Moses of Keene. The dedication will be held May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Cheshire Career Center at 43 Arch St., Keene.

Originally from Glens Falls, N.Y., Moses took part in manufacturing training at General Electric Manufacturing after high school while he attended Mohawk Valley Technical Institute and Utica College for a degree in mechanical engineering. He then went on to earn a B.S. in management at Franklin Pierce. Moses is now the president of Williams Construction and lives in Keene with his wife, Marianne, and they are parents to four Keene High alumni.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.