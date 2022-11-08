Keene Rotary Club
celebrating 100 years
of service to community
Rotary Club of Keene is celebrating 100 years of service to the community.
The Rotary Club of Keene is developing plans for a year of celebration which began recently with participation in the local Window Dressers project, in which 20 local homes were fitted with 191 insulating window inserts. The Window Dressers project was coordinated through the City of Keene Energy and Climate Committee. The Rotary Club paid for 100 of the window inserts in recognition of the upcoming 100th anniversary of their founding and provided a team of Rotarians to help with the construction of the inserts.
On Nov. 8, 1922, Wallace E. Mason, Keene Normal School President, called five local businessmen to a meeting on the campus at Parker Hall in order to present the idea that the growing city of Keene would be a good location for a Rotary Club. The first Rotary Club had been formed in Chicago in 1905 with the objective to add friendship to business and to provide good works within the community. The idea caught on as businessmen formed Rotary Clubs across the country.
Mason invited C. Gale Shedd, a pharmacist who owned Bullard and Shedd Drug Store; Chester Jordan, a lawyer and later judge; Wallace L. Mason, president of the Keene National Bank; William Pearson, owner of a furniture factory; and Alfred Dennis, manager of the Golding-Keene Company which operated a large feldspar mine near town, to join the discussion. The result was the formation of Rotary Club of Keene which was then chartered by Rotary International Jan. 19, 1923.
The Samaritans to offer discussion, workshop for Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
The Samaritans and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will host International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Hannah Grimes Center at 25 Roxbury St., Keene. The event is free and open to the public.
An optional light lunch and craft activity will be offered from noon to 1 p.m.; from 1 to 2 p.m. attendees will view an AFSP documentary and share in a group discussion; and from 2 to 3 p.m. The Samaritans will offer a workshop “Managing Stress and Handling The Holidays” and an optional reflection activity.
Anyone who wishes may bring a framed picture of a loved one or loved ones to display on a remembrance table. Participants may come and go at anytime.
To register, go to https://keene-new-hampshire.isosld.afsp.org/ or call 603-357-5510. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged to help with planning.
Keene Elm City Rotary awarded a $5,000 donation from The Insurance Source
The Insurance Source in Keene has earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award through Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, which recognizes its volunteerism with Keene Elm City Rotary Club (KECR) and commitment to making a positive community impact. The award includes an initial $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will directly benefit KECR.
Starting this week, the story of The Insurance Source and KECR will be spotlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at www.agentgiving.com/The-Insurance-Source where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes — shares to social media and comments on their story — the donation will be increased to $10,000.
The Insurance Source President and KECR’s Fundraiser Committee Chair, Cheryl Belair, alongside her team, have contributed over 250 hours of volunteer time towards the club’s various community projects, according to a news release. This includes the ‘Move Everyday Sneaker Project’ where the club provides brand new, individually fitted sneakers to every second grader in Cheshire County, donating nearly 700 pairs annually. In an effort to eradicate childhood hunger, the rotary also played a part in creating “MUCH” Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger, a collaboration of several nonprofit organizations that are working on the growing problem of childhood hunger. The agency has volunteered their time delivering food to families and children in need who do not have access to meals outside of school.
For more information The Insurance Source, visit https://insurancesource.com/. For more information about Keene Elm City Rotary, go to www.elmcityrotary.org.
Garrison Keillor slated
to perform in April at
Park Theatre in Jaffrey
Garrison Keillor has been booked to perform at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey on April 29. Tickets for this special live event will go on sale on Thanksgiving Day.
The show, called “Garrison Keillor Tonight,” is an evening of stand-up, storytelling, audience song and poetry. Keillor will sing sonnets, limericks and musical jokes, with a focus on the beauty of growing old. Keillor will also present news from Lake Wobegon, a town booming with new entrepreneurs, makers of artisanal firewood and gourmet meatloaf, breeders of composting worms, and dogs trained to do childcare. And an a-cappella sing-along with the audience singing from memory an odd medley of patriotic songs, pop standards, hymns, and ending with the national anthem.
Garrison Keillor conceived, produced, and performed “A Prairie Home Companion” for 40 years, wrote fiction and comedy, and invented a town called Lake Wobegon.
Tickets for Garrison Keillor Tonight will be $40-$60. They can be purchased in advance starting Nov. 24, by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office 603-532-8888. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is at 19 Main St. in downtown Jaffrey.
Rindge library group to host cookie decorating workshop on Thursday
The Friends of Ingalls Library in Rindge will host a cookie decorating workshop on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Rindge Meeting House at 6 Payson Hill Road. The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and all supplies will be provided at no cost.
The workshop is a chance to learn hints and tricks to improve holiday cookies.
To register, visit Ingalls Memorial Library’s website https://www.ingallslibrary.com/calendar.html.
For more information, call the library at 603-899-3303.
Knights of Columbus at
St. Bernard Church
collecting coats for kids
The Knights of Columbus Council 819 is once again holding its “Coats For Kids” program, with donations from the parishioners of Saint Bernard Church in Keene.
The program provides new winter coats for school children throughout the region. The group expects to purchase and distribute approximately 300 coats this year. The program will continue into the winter months and donations are welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.