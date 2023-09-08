Jaffrey library to offer free legal help to community
In an effort to make legal resources accessible, the Jaffrey Public Library has partnered with 603 Legal Aid and N.H. Legal Assistance (NHLA) to connect the community with free legal information and services.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., the library will host Chris Schott from NHLA, who will provide a presentation “Fair Housing and Tenant Rights in NH,” on the Fair Housing Act and what other protections are available for tenants facing eviction in New Hampshire.
Schott is the Fair Housing Project Coordinator at NHLA. He has been a staff attorney with NHLA since 2018. In his time at NHLA he has served low-income citizens of New Hampshire in a number of legal areas including assisting victims of domestic violence with receiving protective orders, helping seniors who are victims of elder exploitation, and assisting tenants facing eviction. Currently as coordinator of the Fair Housing Project he assists tenants and home buyers facing discrimination in housing.
Prior to the program on Wednesday, the library will host a drop-in with 603 Legal Aid from 4 to 6 p.m. to connect qualified individuals with free civil legal resources. 603 Legal Aid helps low-income individuals by providing free civil legal advice and information and referrals. Topics include family law, civil rights, housing, tax issues, benefits and criminal record annulment.The 603 Legal Aid drop-in will be a monthly program at the library.
Both programs are free and open to all, regardless of residency.
For more information or to register, call the library at 603-532-7301.
Dinosaur drive-through coming to fairgrounds
The Cheshire Fair Association will be hosting a drive-through animatronic dinosaur event on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are sold for hourly time slots, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The dinosaurs, such as T-Rex or triceratops, move and make dinosaur sounds and look like the dinosaurs that walked the earth hundreds of millions of years ago.
The cost is $12 per car, regardless of the number of people.
For more information, go to Jurassicwonder.com.
Speaker to discuss mental health, addiction in Rindge
Mary Drew, Director of Rindge Welfare Department, will be the featured speaker of a community education program sponsored by Rindge Crime Watch on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. The talk will be held at the Rindge Recreation Center on Wellington Road.
Drew will speak about her work in the town and give a broader context of the current state of untreated mental health and addiction issues. Her unique perspective will help give insight into these critical issues and what strategies and resources are needed to address them.
Drew holds an MS in Community & Counseling Psychology, an MEd in Counseling Education and a certificate in non-profit management. She is an internationally certified prevention specialist and a recovery coach and is a trainer of substance abuse prevention training skills and prevention ethics as well as Prime For Life and the Recovery Coach Academy. She is the founder and CEO of Reality Check, an addiction and recovery support organization in Jaffrey.
This program is free and open to all citizens of Rindge.
Keene nature preserve to host fairy houses event
The public is invited to build fairy houses at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants will build fairy houses with non-living items like leaves, twigs, pinecones, stones, feathers, dropped flower petals, acorns and more. The imaginative little homes will provide a place to rest for fairies, gnomes and other forest friends.
Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/2p9htv5m. Those who register will meet at the preserve parking lot on Daniels Hill Road in Keene. For more informaiton, call 603-283-2115 or email colonypreserve@antioch.edu.
The Horatio Colony Nature Preserve is a 645-acre parcel of woodlands and wetlands in Keene and Swanzey, owned by the Colony Memorial Trust. It provides the community with more than 5 miles of hiking trails, a historic cabin and foundations, place-based education initiatives, ongoing research activities, and a public program series. The preserve is managed by Antioch University New England.
Libary program to look at history of brewing in NH
Glenn Knoblock will lead a program on the history of New Hampshire’s beer and ale brewing industry from Colonial days on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Peterborough Town Library. The program will cover the brewing industry from when it was home- and tavern-based to today’s modern breweries and brew pubs.
Using unusual and rare photos and advertisements, Knoblock will document this changing industry and the state’s earliest brewers, including the renowned Frank Jones. A number of lesser-known brewers and breweries that operated in the state will also be discussed, including the only brewery owned and operated by a woman before the modern era.
Knoblock is an independent scholar and author of more than 20 books. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Peterborough Library and by a grant from the N.H. Humanities.
The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. in Peterborough. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 603-924-8040.
