The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will host its 2022 annual meeting and celebration on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene.
The evening includes free appetizers and one complimentary glass of beer or wine.
“I am really excited to celebrate our accomplishments together, share more about our efforts to support local farms and look ahead to our exciting plans for the future," Michael Faber, General Manager of the Monadnock Food Co-op, said in a new release.
Britt Lundgren, Director of Organic and Sustainable Agriculture at Stonyfield Farm, will be the featured speaker. She will highlight Gary Hirshberg's new initiative to save Northeast Organic Family Farms.
This year's Cooperator of the Year will also be announced during the annual meeting and celebration. The award is given each year to a Monadnock Food Co-op member-owner, staff member or community partner (such as a farmer, organization, or business) who exemplifies cooperative values of self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, solidarity, honesty, openness, social responsibility and caring for others.
Co-op board members and staff will also share highlights from last fiscal year's accomplishments.
This event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required. To register or to learn more, go to monadnockfood.coop/event/meeting2022/
