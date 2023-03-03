Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon will host a Community Activities Fair on Wednesday, March 8, from 4-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public; more than 40 exhibitors are expected.
The event is intended to allow students and their families to build social connections and learn about area opportunities, including after-school programs, clubs, summer camps, adult social group, town sports and support resources. The event will also introduce local organizations that help others, such as the local food pantry, family resource center, parent information center and more.
“The original idea that we needed to do this came from a conversation with a district mental health specialist, recreational therapist, and a special educator,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Brendan Minnihan said in a news release. “They know that activities like 4H, sports and Scouts allow kids to build confidence and friendships outside of the classroom. And parents, grandparents and other caregivers also need some time for fun and connection.”
Agencies from Sullivan County and Cheshire County will be in attendance.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.