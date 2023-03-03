Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon will host a Community Activities Fair on Wednesday, March 8, from 4-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public; more than 40 exhibitors are expected.

The event is intended to allow students and their families to build social connections and learn about area opportunities, including after-school programs, clubs, summer camps, adult social group, town sports and support resources. The event will also introduce local organizations that help others, such as the local food pantry, family resource center, parent information center and more.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.