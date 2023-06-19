The Chesterfield Historical Society recently announced that, after a lengthy restoration process, the original circa 1760 proprietor’s chart is now back in Chesterfield.
Found as a small packet in a forgotten trunk during the demolition of the Old Town Garage, the chart had been folded up into uneven sixteenths. This resulted in the animal skin parchment being strongly creased. Over its 263 years, it underwent several repairs and was eventually framed to allow it to lie flat. However, many of the repairs were failing and the surface was embedded with dirt and grime.
The Chesterfield Historical Society recognized it as an irreplaceable and unique piece of Chesterfield history and went to great lengths to have it restored. The Northeast Document Conservation Center in Andover, Mass., worked on it for six months, cleaning, mending and applying humidity treatments to strengthen it, which increased its size by 8 inches. They also digitized it so that deteriorating oak gall writing could be deciphered more easily.
The chart is now encased in a museum quality mounting, framed and specially boxed. It will be on display at the society’s next program, “Boundaries, First Proprietors and Roads” on Wednesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesterfield Town Hall.
