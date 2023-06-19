The Chesterfield Historical Society recently announced that, after a lengthy restoration process, the original circa 1760 proprietor’s chart is now back in Chesterfield.

Found as a small packet in a forgotten trunk during the demolition of the Old Town Garage, the chart had been folded up into uneven sixteenths. This resulted in the animal skin parchment being strongly creased. Over its 263 years, it underwent several repairs and was eventually framed to allow it to lie flat. However, many of the repairs were failing and the surface was embedded with dirt and grime.

