HARRISVILLE — Harrsville will honor its sesquicentennial July 22-24.
The Committee of Arrangements has been working for more than two years to prepare for the celebration.
It starts off with the annual Harrisville library book sale and the Harrisville Community Church ice cream social on Friday night. To celebrate the library’s 50th anniversary, storyteller and musician Odds Bodkin will perform.
Saturday starts off with craft and food vendors around the canal, face painting and other children’s activities, including the annual build-a-boat races. Jason Purdy will perform his magic tricks at the Harrisville Community Church, then stroll around town with more tricks. A parade will feature more 30 participants, and the day draws to a close with a street dance in the village with live music. Bring your own chairs!
Sunday morning starts off with a church service at the Harrisville Community Church. St. Denis Church will hold “Harrisville Weavings” & Centennial Celebration viewings on Friday night and Sunday morning. Firemen’s BBQ tickets are sold out. The celebration weekend concludes with music and fireworks at Sunset Beach.
Celebration headquarters will be located on the canal, selling celebration hats, T-shirts, canvas bags, commemorative books and coins and glassware. Event maps will be available.
A shuttle-bus from Wells Memorial School to the Nelson/Chesham Road intersection will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday only. Off-site parking is encouraged.
Main Street, from Nelson/Chesham Road to Mackey corner, will be closed July 23 from 12-3 p.m. for the parade. Watch for “Parade Detour” signs.
