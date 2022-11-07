The Cheshire County Conservation District has announced the third year of a grant program which will provide small grants up to $1,500 for wildlife habitat improvement projects
The Conservation Opportunity Fund’s mission is to provide funding for owners of small tracts of land who are interested in improving the wildlife habitat on their property. This program is an annual opportunity to support environmental stewardship and the ecological integrity of Cheshire County.
Five applications were accepted in 2022 and progress is underway toward completing those projects. The CCCD seeks a new round of proposals from landowners of small tracts of land, less than 25 acres total, who are interested in funding to make a long-term impact on wildlife habitat and biodiversity. Eligible applicants include individuals, businesses, farmers and/or forestland owners.
Types of projects eligible to receive funding from the Conservation Opportunity Grant include: installation of native pollinator habitat; installation of rain gardens; creation/maintenance of early successional habitat; creation of vegetated buffers on surface waters (e.g. lakes, streams, etc.); and conversion of lawns and/or fields to native plant gardens. Anyone with a project idea that is not listed above may call the CCCD office to inquire about eligibility.
Completed applications are due to the CCCD no later than Feb. 1, 2023, and can be submitted digitally or by hard copy in the mail. Applications must be postmarked or received by email by the due date. Proposals can be mailed to Conservation Opportunity Fund, Cheshire County Conservation District, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Walpole NH 03608 or emailed to amanda@cheshireconservation.org. Successful grant applicants will be notified of award by March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.