Ashuelot Concerts continues its new series of classical concerts at Alyson’s Orchard on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. British concert pianist Nicholas Burns will perform a program of solo piano favorites by Mendelssohn, Schubert, Beethoven and Chopin.

“Our first concert at Alyson’s in October was a huge success,” Ashuelot Concerts Program and Artistic Director Louisa Stonehill said in a news release. “We are excited to be returning for this very special concert of works for solo piano. From the brilliance of Mendelssohn’s Prelude & Fugue, to the poetic expressive tones of Schubert’s A minor Sonata, the drama of Beethoven’s Appassionata and the sheer virtuosity of Chopin’s 1st Ballade, there really is something for everyone in this program.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.