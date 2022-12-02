Ashuelot Concerts continues its new series of classical concerts at Alyson’s Orchard on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. British concert pianist Nicholas Burns will perform a program of solo piano favorites by Mendelssohn, Schubert, Beethoven and Chopin.
“Our first concert at Alyson’s in October was a huge success,” Ashuelot Concerts Program and Artistic Director Louisa Stonehill said in a news release. “We are excited to be returning for this very special concert of works for solo piano. From the brilliance of Mendelssohn’s Prelude & Fugue, to the poetic expressive tones of Schubert’s A minor Sonata, the drama of Beethoven’s Appassionata and the sheer virtuosity of Chopin’s 1st Ballade, there really is something for everyone in this program.”
Ashuelot Concerts is a nonprofit organization that seeks to grow the audience for classical music in the area through its international concert series, school performances and lecture series. This is the second of three concerts that will take place at Alyson’s this year and Ashuelot Concerts’ musicians will be visiting many of the area’s public schools to perform and talk to children this academic year.
Tickets are $30 and available to book in advance at ashuelotconcerts.org. Young adults age 18-30 can attend for $10 and children can attend for free.
