The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus will present its 27th annual spring concerts, “Sweet are the Days,” on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. outside at the Retreat Farm. Sunday’s concert will also be live-streamed via Zoom.
Directed by founder and musical director Becky Graber, the spring concert features an eclectic program of soulful songs. Selections include compositions by Floridian singer/songwriter Velma Frye and former Brattleboro resident Susan Kisslinger; the Estonian piece, “Mis on inimene?” (in English, “What is human?”); and a rendition of John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s well-known song, “In My Life.” Local writer Karen Hesse and conductor Becky Graber collaborated to create “Granny and Bean,” a tale of an adventurous day by the sea. And the chorus will sing the opening of “Let Time Be Your Friend,” a piece composed by Diane White-Clayton as part of the Black Lives Matter Commissioning Project. The chorus will sing the full piece with soloist Samirah Evans in its spring 2024 concert.
The chorus will be joined by by pianist Cathy Martin, who plays with the Vermont Jazz Center sextet and is a regular accompanist for local theater and other choral groups in the area.
Bring your own chairs and blankets. In the event of rain, Sunday’s concert will be held at the Brattleboro Music Center.
Both in-person and live-stream tickets are sold on a sliding scale of $15-$25 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at www.brattleborowomenschorus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.