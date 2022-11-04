The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) invites creators of all ages to design and build original LEGO sculptures and display them at its 15th Annual LEGO Contest & Exhibit, taking place Nov. 10-13, with an awards ceremony on Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by G.S. Precision, Brattleboro Subaru, and Don Robinson Builder.
LEGO Contest & Exhibit entries must be delivered to BMAC on Monday, Nov. 7, from 4-6 p.m. The online entry form must be submitted before dropoff, including a $5 entry fee. Contest guidelines and entry forms are available at brattleboromuseum.org. Participants may call BMAC at 802-257-0124, extension 101, with any questions.
BMAC will display every entry submitted to the contest. Entries will be on display at the museum from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Admission to the museum is pay-as-you-wish.
Prizes for creativity and craftsmanship will be awarded in seven age groups: preschool, grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, adult, and adult/child collaborations. Other prizes will be awarded at the judges’ discretion. All prizes will be announced at an in-person and online Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.) Every contestant will receive a personalized certificate of participation.
