20221028-MAG-brattleboro legos

Visitors enjoy last year’s 14th Annual Lego Contest & Exhibit.

 Little Pond Digital LLC

The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) invites creators of all ages to design and build original LEGO sculptures and display them at its 15th Annual LEGO Contest & Exhibit, taking place Nov. 10-13, with an awards ceremony on Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by G.S. Precision, Brattleboro Subaru, and Don Robinson Builder.

LEGO Contest & Exhibit entries must be delivered to BMAC on Monday, Nov. 7, from 4-6 p.m. The online entry form must be submitted before dropoff, including a $5 entry fee. Contest guidelines and entry forms are available at brattleboromuseum.org. Participants may call BMAC at 802-257-0124, extension 101, with any questions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.