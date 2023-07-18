Queer Dance Party, a local organization devoted to supporting the queer community, comes to Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) on Friday, July 28, from 7 to 10 p.m., with a family-friendly event.

The evening will feature drag performances, a dance party with music by DJ Bux Wild, and a pop-up exhibition of Jeffrey Lewis’s photographs of the southern Vermont drag scene. This event is presented in conjunction with the exhibition “Pride 1983,” on view at BMAC through Oct. 9. Tickets, which are by donation on a sliding scale of $5 to $15, will be available at the door. Proceeds will support Queer Dance Party.

