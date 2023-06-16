20230616-MAG-red sox ems night

On the field at Fenway Park in Boston just after the honor of painting the plate during pregame ceremonies, Joe Thompson was represented by his family: his wife, Joan, son Gregg, daughter Kate and granddaughter Devin.

 Courtesy

New England SERVPRO franchises were proud to sponsor the Red Sox’s Emergency Medical Service Night for the 2023 season on May 4. As the presenting sponsor for EMS Night, SERVPRO hosted a regional contest leading up to the event to honor the service of our 2023 Paint the Plate Award recipient.

The Paint the Plate EMS Hero Award was created this year by SERVPRO to honor a nominated individual who showed unwavering commitment to being an emergency medical service provider as well as their commitment to their local community. After receiving nominations from five different states in the New England area, one individual stood out to our SERVPRO committee. Joseph Thompson of Brattleboro won the Paint the Plate EMS Hero Award with 53 nominations. Thompson worked as an EMT at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro for more than 40 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.