On the field at Fenway Park in Boston just after the honor of painting the plate during pregame ceremonies, Joe Thompson was represented by his family: his wife, Joan, son Gregg, daughter Kate and granddaughter Devin.
New England SERVPRO franchises were proud to sponsor the Red Sox’s Emergency Medical Service Night for the 2023 season on May 4. As the presenting sponsor for EMS Night, SERVPRO hosted a regional contest leading up to the event to honor the service of our 2023 Paint the Plate Award recipient.
The Paint the Plate EMS Hero Award was created this year by SERVPRO to honor a nominated individual who showed unwavering commitment to being an emergency medical service provider as well as their commitment to their local community. After receiving nominations from five different states in the New England area, one individual stood out to our SERVPRO committee. Joseph Thompson of Brattleboro won the Paint the Plate EMS Hero Award with 53 nominations. Thompson worked as an EMT at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro for more than 40 years.
“Joe received a large majority of nominations that came in across New England, and the outpouring of support, love, and compassionate memories centering around Joe’s time as an EMT was simply amazing,” said Barbara Rapoza of SERVPRO. “Not only did Joe have more than 50 nominations, but each nomination also mentioned his unwavering commitment to helping others all while fighting his own battle with cancer.”
When Joe Thompson and his family were notified of his nomination, he was thrilled to hear he would be invited to attend the game and accept the award on the field in Fenway Park. After the committee made the final decision, they learned Thompson’s health had taken a fast and heartbreaking turn. By the close of the contest, Thompson had stopped working and was in hospice care. Sadly, the committee was notified just days before EMS Night that Thompson had passed away after his courageous battle with cancer.
Thompson’s family — represented by his wife, Joan, son Gregg, daughter Kate, and granddaughter Devin — accepted the award of a home plate on his behalf just two days after his passing, which was presented by Vermont SERVPRO franchise owners Derek Paul and Ryan Paul. And Thompson’s family was also present to Paint the Plate on Thompson’s behalf at the Fenway EMS Appreciation Night when the Red Sox played the Toronto Blue Jays.
“Our committee was deeply saddened by Joe’s passing before the event, but we were delighted members of his family accepted the honor in his memory,” Rapoza said.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.