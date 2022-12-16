The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community’s program Shine A Light for Social Justice is set to return for the fifth year with a mix of in-person and online events intended to bring light to eight social justice issues. Every night from Dec. 18-25, whether in-person or not, the BAJC Zoom room will be open for candle lighting at 5:30 p.m. with Rabbi Amita.
Chanukah celebrations will kick off Sunday at 5:30 p.m. with an LGBTQ+ dance party with homemade latkes or jelly donuts and dancing to a curated Chanukah playlist at Centre Congregational Church on
On Monday night, Everyone’s Books at 25 Elliot St. will kindle the Chanukah lights for environmental justice. On Tuesday, participants can log in to Zoom for candle lighting and discussion of women’s equality. On Wednesday, the Root Social Justice Center at 28 Williams St. will host a program centered on the concerns of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color). And on Thursday, a discussion of issues of economic security will be held at the cafe at the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
On the sixth night of Chanukah, Friday, Dec. 23, the synagogue at 151 Greenleaf St. will host a potluck Shabbat dinner embracing religious freedom. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own Chanukiot (Menorah) and candles to add to the light of community, as well as latkes or other vegetarian dishes to share. Jelly donuts will be provided.
The seventh night of Chanukah will be at Yalla Vermont, 80 Main St., with a program focused on issues of immigrant justice, and on the final night, Sunday Dec. 25, a Zoom meeting will focus on health care. Everyone is welcome.
