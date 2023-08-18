The Historical Society of Cheshire County has announced that the local craft brewery Branch and Blade Brewing Company was chosen this year as the People’s Choice winner at the ninth annual Wyman Tavern Brew Fest held in Keene on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tied for second place were The Outlaw Brewing Company and Henniker Brewing Company. Other high vote getters were Fireworks Restaurant of Keene for its spirits-free cocktails and Links Drinks for its ready-to-drink Transfusion cocktails.
Branch and Blade’s sales manager Bill McCauley said, “There were so many great breweries, and I’m very proud of this one. Branch and Blade looks forward to the Wyman Tavern Brewfest each summer and we appreciate the support from our fans and the support they give to the Historical Society of Cheshire County. It’s a great cause and a great time.”
The Wyman Tavern Brew Fest hosted 24 of the region’s craft brewers and distillers to raise funds for the programs of the Historical Society of Cheshire County. The Historical Society serves as a contemporary hub for people to connect through history, art, culture, the environment (and sometimes craft beer) through their own lens and personal experience. The Society produces about 150 programs such as exhibits, guided tours, living history events, teacher workshops, school programs, and events that connect people with different cultural segments of their community.
The Wyman Tavern Brew Fest’s event manager Andrea Cheeney said, “We were very pleased with this year’s brew fest. The weather was nearly perfect, the volunteers were great, and the brewers, distillers, and other vendors offered a terrific experience for the guests. We are deeply grateful to all the folks who bought tickets, the over sixty volunteers who worked to make the event a success, and major sponsors Mascoma Bank, Monadnock Broadcasting, the Melanson Company and Steelman Productions, as well as over 50 business sponsors and community partners. We are fortunate to be in a community with such good neighbors.”
At the brew fest, music by Tommy Fakem and Brew Ha Ha entertained the crowd and Dave Sutherland from Monadnock Broadcasting Group was the emcee. A dunk tank donated by Hamshaw Outdoor Power and Rental provided additional entertainment. Local celebrities such as Mayor George Hansel, the Historical Society’s board president Dominic Perkins, The Outlaw Brewing’s Rick Horton, and The Melanson Company’s Rob Therrien took repeated tumbles into the tank to raise additional funds to support the programs of the Historical Society.
For more information on the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest and the Historical Society of Cheshire County, go to www.hsccnh.org or call 603-352-1895.
