The Historical Society of Cheshire County has announced that the local craft brewery Branch and Blade Brewing Company was chosen this year as the People’s Choice winner at the ninth annual Wyman Tavern Brew Fest held in Keene on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tied for second place were The Outlaw Brewing Company and Henniker Brewing Company. Other high vote getters were Fireworks Restaurant of Keene for its spirits-free cocktails and Links Drinks for its ready-to-drink Transfusion cocktails.

Branch and Blade’s sales manager Bill McCauley said, “There were so many great breweries, and I’m very proud of this one. Branch and Blade looks forward to the Wyman Tavern Brewfest each summer and we appreciate the support from our fans and the support they give to the Historical Society of Cheshire County. It’s a great cause and a great time.”

