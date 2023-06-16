On June 5, boaters from across the region gathered at Gregg Lake in Antrim for Avenue A’s Blindfolded Boat Race — a canoe race with a twist. Teams of two raised pledges to support Avenue A’s NH Gives fundraising campaign to enter the race. Each canoe had a navigator who sat in the back of the boat and yelled directions to the blindfolded paddler in the front of the canoe. Boaters raced from the Gregg Lake paddle craft launch, through channel markers, around the peninsula, and to the beach.
Costumes were encouraged and the teams did not disappoint. Themes ranged from sheet-toga wearing “Argonauts”, to a “Hazmat” team complete with biohazard suits, to the self-explanatory “Summer Street Witches.”
Onlookers watched from the boat launch, beach, and picnic area, as the boaters navigated the course with varying degrees of success. Eve Pierce and Reo Sleeper provided commentary on the race, noting as boats veered off course, missed channel markers, and valiantly made it to the finish line.
The race was divided into a Community Division and an Organization/Group Division. In the Group Division, team “Renew Church 2” won first place with the fastest time. The “Foecking Paddlers” took first place in the Community Division. Team “Hazmat” came in second. Best costume prizes went to “The Grapevine Girls” in the Group Division and “The Summer Street Witches” in the Community Division. Team “DiCicco’s” won the “Most Pledges Raised” award for the Community Division, while “Renew Church 1” took home “Most Pledges Raised” for the Group Division. Fifteen canoe teams participated in the race, raising over $4,000 for Avenue A’s NH Gives fundraiser.
As a program of The Grapevine Family & Community Resource Center, Avenue A is a regional Teen Center based in Antrim. Avenue A partners with rural teens age 11-19 to build resilience, navigate challenging circumstances, and develop young leaders. With the support of over 60 volunteers, Avenue A runs year-round afternoon and evening enrichment programs for teens. 300 teens from 18 towns participate in Avenue A from across the ConVal School District and surrounding towns.
