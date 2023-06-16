Boat race

Boats line up at the paddle craft launch for the Blindfolded Boat Race.

 Courtesy

On June 5, boaters from across the region gathered at Gregg Lake in Antrim for Avenue A’s Blindfolded Boat Race — a canoe race with a twist. Teams of two raised pledges to support Avenue A’s NH Gives fundraising campaign to enter the race. Each canoe had a navigator who sat in the back of the boat and yelled directions to the blindfolded paddler in the front of the canoe. Boaters raced from the Gregg Lake paddle craft launch, through channel markers, around the peninsula, and to the beach.

Costumes were encouraged and the teams did not disappoint. Themes ranged from sheet-toga wearing “Argonauts”, to a “Hazmat” team complete with biohazard suits, to the self-explanatory “Summer Street Witches.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.