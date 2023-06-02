The annual Bennington Rhubarb Festival will be held today through Sunday at Sawyer Park.

Today is Bring Your Dog Day and runs from 5-8 p.m. Rich Page will again direct a dodgeball tournament. Contests include longest rhubarb stalk, widest rhubarb leaf, rhubarb flower arrangements, rhubarb photography, rhubarb art and the rhubarb market basket. For details on the contests, go to https://www.facebook.com/NHRhubarbFestival/. Tonight will also feature the second New England Rhubarb Wine Contest. This year has entries from Putney Mountain Winery in Vermont and 1820 Winery in Maine. Food concessions and music starts at 6 p.m. with Eyes of Age performing until 8 p.m.

