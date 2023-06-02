The annual Bennington Rhubarb Festival will be held today through Sunday at Sawyer Park.
Today is Bring Your Dog Day and runs from 5-8 p.m. Rich Page will again direct a dodgeball tournament. Contests include longest rhubarb stalk, widest rhubarb leaf, rhubarb flower arrangements, rhubarb photography, rhubarb art and the rhubarb market basket. For details on the contests, go to https://www.facebook.com/NHRhubarbFestival/. Tonight will also feature the second New England Rhubarb Wine Contest. This year has entries from Putney Mountain Winery in Vermont and 1820 Winery in Maine. Food concessions and music starts at 6 p.m. with Eyes of Age performing until 8 p.m.
Saturday’s event will feature a bake and book sale at Dodge Library, food concessions, craft vendors, a farmer’s market, and the rhubarb general store with everything from jam to rhubarb plants for sale. Other events throughout the day include a pie baking contest, a rhubarb round-up, the hollering contest, rhubarb trivia and drink your rhubarb with beverage tasting for the whole family. Children’s activities include a petting zoo, a story walk, face painting and more. Food concessions will stick around for the music from 6-8 p.m. when Boneshakerz will perform.
Sunday’s events will feature food concessions, craft vendors, and the rhubarb general store running all day. The petting zoo, story walk, face painting and children’s activity tent will also be available along with rhubarb trivia and rhubarb round-up. The day will wrap up with a parade of children and goats at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.