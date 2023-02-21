The Bennington Historical Society launched its first blog this month. The blog can be found at benningtonnewhampshirehistory.blog, powered through WordPress; The historical society plans to post new articles every few weeks.
“We thought it was time to move the Society into the digital age,” Program Director Molly Flower Eppig said in a news release. “A bricks-and-mortar history museum is a fine place to store artifacts, but our aim is to take the history to the people, where-ever they are and when-ever they want. Only people who are in the area can visit the museum, but with a blog, anyone could visit and learn about Bennington from Mumbai or Montreal or Monterey if they wish.”
Blog posts are planned to tell how Bennington was founded and how the town took shape. Photographs of old buildings, some no longer in existence, will show how the town looked in the past. Some of the photographs can be found in two books which are available through the Bennington Historical Society, “A History of Bennington, NH” and “A Pictorial History of Bennington, NH,” both written by David Glynn with Stephanie Abbot Roper. Other photos will come from the many albums of postcards donated by David Sysyn.
