The Old Homestead Association is once again sponsoring the Friday night free Summer Concerts at the Potash Bowl in Swanzey. The series started July 7 with Turn it Loose.

Upcoming concerts are Green Heron on July 14, Nelson Town Band on July 21, Cindy Duchin on July 28, Steel Rail on Aug. 4 and the series concludes with Tom Fooler Band on Aug. 11.

