Rindge Conservation Commission is planning a family hike before school starts at the end of this month.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1:30 p.m., the group will meet at the Schoolhouse Park parking area (turn south from NH-119 across from Pearly Pond). The free one-hour hike will follow an easy wooded trail to Tarbell Brook and continue along its wetlands and through forest habitat. The outing is appropriate for people of all ages from young children to older adults.
The history of Schoolhouse Park stretches back to 1821, when a new schoolhouse was built on what is now Abel Road. The one-room public school was used until 1900. Stones marking a cellar and dug well from the old schoolhouse remain on the property. Schoolhouse Park, which is now maintained by the Rindge Conservation Commission, provides an important wildlife corridor on the west side of Rindge and supports outdoor recreation, such as hiking and fishing.
The Schoolhouse Park Back-to-School hike is part of Rindge Conservation Commission’s Annual Hike and Paddle Series that highlights the beautiful trails, forests, and wetlands in Rindge. Each outing is led by experienced Conservation Commission or Corps members with specific knowledge of the history and unique natural features present on the conservation land.
The next two hikes in the series are Sept. 25 at Miriam Hunt Memorial Forest and Oct. 16 at Contoocook Marsh Conservation Complex. The events are held rain or shine.
