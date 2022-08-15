Rindge Conservation Commission is planning a family hike before school starts at the end of this month.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1:30 p.m., the group will meet at the Schoolhouse Park parking area (turn south from NH-119 across from Pearly Pond). The free one-hour hike will follow an easy wooded trail to Tarbell Brook and continue along its wetlands and through forest habitat. The outing is appropriate for people of all ages from young children to older adults.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.